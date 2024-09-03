A fall has deprived the Belgian Wout van Aert to make history in the Return to Spain. The Visma Lease-Bike rider said goodbye to the last major international cycling event after a serious accident in stage 16.

Van Aert He was not lucky in this Tour of Spaina, in previous sections he had already fallen and this Tuesday, due to lack of one, he suffered two accidents in the 181.5 kilometer race, between Luanco and Lagos de Covadonga.

Two falls in one day

The first fall did not stop him from joining the breakaway of the day, but in the middle of the descent, after the second category port in Collada LlomenaThe Belgian fell to the ground and suffered several injuries to his body.

Van Aert, who was part of the escape, slipped when he was going to take a curve to the left, and went to the side of the road, right where there was a rocky area. Wout He got up and tried to continue running, but his injuries did not allow him to.

The 29-year-old rider could not pedal normally, the pain in his right knee was too strong to continue riding. Return to Spain. He also hit his hip several times, where he received most of the blow.

Unfortunately, van Aert had to get off his bike and retire from the race. Return to Spain. The consequences of the fall could be seen on the right knee, as the wound was serious and the area was covered in blood.

The Belgian cyclist was totally disheartened, his cries for retirement were heartbreaking, as he is retiring from the Vuelta as the leader in the mountains and the points classification.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS