“When all the impossible explanations have been discarded, the one that remains, implausible as it may seem, has to be the true one,” says Sherlock Holmes, as we recalled last week. And at first glance it seems a reasonable assertion, since, ultimately, it refers to the old and effective method of reduction to the absurd. But, as several readers pointed out, there is a small problem: Holmes’s method presupposes knowing all the concurrent possibilities in a case, and then discard all but one on the basis of their infeasibility, and this is equivalent to full knowledge – that is, divine– of the situation and its circumstances. But what need does God have to draw conclusions, if he already knows everything?

Holmes’s method recalls (even in the casual similgraphy of names) Hempel’s paradox, better known as the raven paradox. Proposed by the German philosopher Carl Hempel in the 1940s to show to what extent inductive logic can be counterintuitive, the paradox is as follows:

The statement “all ravens are black” is confirmed every time we see a raven and verify that it is black. Each black raven (epistemological prudence does not allow us to say poetically “each black raven”) is an argument in favor of the proposition. Now this proposition, according to Aristotelian logic, is equivalent to this other: “All non-black things are non-ravens,” so confirming the second means confirming the first.

The paradox is that, according to what we have just seen, we can devote ourselves to checking the blackness of crows without leaving the house. My work table, without going any further, is brown and not a raven (it doesn’t even look like it, even though the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland alludes to the resemblance between a raven and a desk), which is an argument in favor of all non-black things being non-ravens; therefore the fact that my desk is brown would confirm the equivalent statement: “All crows are black.”

Holmes’s fallacy and Hempel’s paradox are, to a large extent, due to the fact that they refer to vast, practically infinite sets, be they the possible explanations of a crime or the non-black objects of the universe. But, if we stop to think, we will discover that there is an even more paradoxical aspect … What is it?

(By the way, although extremely rare, there are albino crows, but we will not take it into account: we must not allow reality to screw up a good story).