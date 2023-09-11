‘The Raven’, the classic film that starred Brandon Lee, is preparing to return to the big screen in a reboot that will star Bill Skarsgard as the main character. After 30 years, fans will be able to relive said feature film in a new production that has already completed filming in 2022. Now, Lionsgate is only negotiating the distribution rights.

‘The Raven’ returns in an adaptation by director Rupert Sanders, known for being part of the film ‘The Future Watcher: Ghost in the Shell’, with Scarlet Jonhansson. Likewise, this new version will seek to honor the original story made by Brandon Lee, since he presents it in a fresh and original way for this time.

When is ‘The Raven’, with Bill Skarsgard, released?

According to Deadline, the reboot of ‘The Raven’, with Bill Skarsgard, will premiere in 2024. The film, which was filmed in Prague and Munich, closed production just before the Toronto International Film Festival. For now, the new installment is in the post-production stage and it is still unknown if after its premiere on the giant screen it can reach a streaming platform to be distributed in Latin America.

Bill Skarsgard is the new protagonist of ‘The Raven’, he is 33 years old and was born in Sweden. Photo: Spaghetti Code

What is ‘The Raven’ about?

The film ‘The Raven’ was a classic released in 1994 and directed by Alex Proyas. The story, which starred Brandon Lee, tells how a crow resurrects guitarist Eric Draven, who returns a year later to take revenge on all his murderers. This film marked an important milestone in the film industry, since, during the recording of a scene, Bruce Lee’s son lost his life after a tragic accident.

