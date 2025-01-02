The National Police has estimated at 5,000 people participating in the ‘rave’ that has been taking place since New Year’s Eve in the vicinity of the Ciudad Real airport and which, in previous years, was located in Fuente Álamo (Murcia) and La Peza ( Grenade). Those attending the ‘Big Fucking Party’ arrived in Ciudad Real in more than 1,500 vehicles, the vast majority of which were camper vans and motorhomes, and the macro-party could last up to a week.

As explained by the deputy government delegate in the province of Ciudad Real, David Broceño, there is a security device made up of 170 agents of the National Police and the Civil Guard who ensure that the macro-festival takes place with the “greatest security, tranquility and normality possible.” There is also a unit from the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) of the National Police, from Madrid, and several units from the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) of the Toledo Police Station.

The organizers of this electronic music event, which does not have any type of official authorization, have installed sound equipment and improvised structures around the airport, taking advantage of its large and unoccupied space.

At the moment, it is not expected that the authorities will take measures due to the large volume of people. “The eviction of a space with 5,000 people can be complex,” said Broceño, adding that the situation would change if there was “some court order.”









On the other hand, the Government subdelegate has confirmed that the company that owns the airport, Ciudad Real International Airport (CRIA), filed this Wednesday a complaint against the organizers of the illegal macro party for occupation of their land.

In this sense, an investigation is being carried out for its subsequent transfer to the investigating court in no more than 72 hours. Furthermore, it is not ruled out to impose administrative sanctions on the organizers and attendees of the ‘rave’, which the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha and the Ciudad Real City Council could also do.

Precisely, from the City Council, the Councilor for Citizen Security, Ricardo Chamorro, has assured that «at the level of public order everything is controlled» and that there have been “no incidents or conflicts.” The worst thing was the arrival of so many vehicles, which even caused the A-41 highway to collapse, so the councilor has asked that the departure of the ‘rave’ be done in a staggered manner so that there are no traffic problems.