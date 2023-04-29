Gibrán Salazar, 30, has had his life slipping through his hands since his methadone supplies ran out. That was two months ago, and since then the pain he has throughout his body has forced him to leave his apartment, go back to his mother’s house and stop his work. In addition, his relationship with his wife has not stopped deteriorating and he has had to ask for a loan so that his seven-year-old son can continue his classes in aikido, a Japanese martial art. “I want to give him a better childhood than the one I had, so that he sees that I care about him,” he explains on a Tuesday in Mexico City, “but without methadone it’s getting more and more difficult.” The shortage of the drug has led him to use heroin again. Five times in these two months.

Salazar is not the only one suffering shortcomings. A series of 80 organizations that help heroin addicts and specialists signed a letter on Wednesday demanding that the federal government address the shortage of methadone. “Due to the shortage, there has been an increase in criminal behavior in the last three months on the northern border of the country, as well as the increase in deaths from overdose due to fentanyl,” says the letter they sent to the president, Andrés Manuel López. Workshop.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), in November 2022, stopped the activity of the Psicofarma factories, the main producer of opioids (morphine, buprenorphine, oxycodone, methadone) and psychotropic drugs. They justified themselves by saying that, after an inspection of the plants, they had found bad practices in the manufacturing process: cross contamination, packaging without a sterile technique and storage of raw materials in contaminated areas. Production is still stopped.

Gibrán Salazar walking through the Parque de los Venados, south of Mexico City, on Wednesday, April 26. Daniel Alonso Vina

—Are you hot? — asks Salazar while walking in the middle of one of those days of almost 28 degrees in Mexico City.

-Yes a lot.

“Well, I’m cold.” But let’s keep walking, it’s doing me good.

Before, he went out every day to the streets of the capital and sold pulque and marzipan prepared by himself. “I was doing well, especially the pulque, I could get 1,000 pesos on a good day,” he says. He hadn’t used heroin for six years and was close to finishing his methadone treatment, he barely took a quarter tablet in the morning and another at night. “But ever since I stopped taking methadone, everything hurts, my legs, arms, back, I have distemper all day,” he says as he blows his nose once more. At night he can’t sleep, he has withdrawal stages that leave him sore and throwing up in the bathroom. Until one day he couldn’t take it anymore and he started using again. He has already smoked heroin five times. “I went back to places where one no longer wants to enter. It’s disgusting, I smoke heroin and have panic attacks, the trip doesn’t suit me at all,” he explains.

“And there’s no way to get methadone, even clandestinely?”

“No, we already tried. We had a contact in Puebla who sold methadone, but we went to see her and she says that there is nothing left, until the shortage ends.

The methadone crisis is a drop in the sea of ​​shortages of psychoactive drugs and opioids that Mexico suffers. Elías Téllez, a patient with depression and anxiety who has run out of the amitriptyline that allowed him to lead a normal life, began a collection of more than 32,000 signatures on the Internet. The other day they were presented at the Ministry of Health to demand a solution to the problem. The initiative had the support of Cero Desabasto, an organization that has been at the center of political discussion due to the figures they have published, obtained from the Mexican health system itself, on shortages and unfilled prescriptions in recent years. The same Government admitted that in 2022 it stopped filling almost 11 million medical prescriptions, 4.5% of the total.

A man buys syringes to inject fentanyl in the Zona Norte neighborhood (Tijuana), in October 2022. The Washington Post (The Washington Post via Getty Im)

The consequence, tells Téllez in a cafe in front of the Alameda Central, are dozens of stories of people — “those who have dared to speak,” he says — who have lost their job because they do not have the medicine that keeps them stable. “There are also families, the other day a mother came to the demonstration that we did in front of the Ministry of Health, she had a very ugly cut on her forearm. She told me that they could no longer find medicine for her schizophrenic son and she had attacked her, ”says this master puppeteer. After years of trying medicines, Téllez found amitriptyline, which regulated his disorder without causing any side effects. Now he has ten days’ worth of pills left because a woman gave him some leftovers from his father. “But after this I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he says.

“People are looking everywhere. If necessary, they go to another State if they find out that there may be some boxes of the medicine they need for themselves or a family member.

“Isn’t it anywhere?”

“No, not even illegally. The other day I went to the flea market to search and they were not left either.

When Cofepris carried out the inspection and closed the Psicofarma factories, the patients in Mexico who depended on its drugs were left in limbo, not knowing what to do, while the silence of the company and the regulatory body made them more and more nervous. Salazar, like other patients consulted by this newspaper, still does not stop asking: “How is it possible that factories close without an alternative?” Cofepris has assured that it is approving medicines at an unprecedented speed, but patients continue, after five months of shortages, without seeing the results of those decisions. They have also proposed to Psicofarma a “regulatory route to solve irregularities in manufacturing”, they say in the statement to which they have sent this newspaper.

“The other day,” Salazar says as you walk through the trees of Parque de los Venados, south of Mexico City, “as a result of the battle we are waging in the media, a friend called me and told me that she had leftover methadone from his father, who has already passed away, and that maybe he could give it to me. I swear that when she told me that, her body stopped aching, even if it was only for a moment.

At another time, while driving his car back home, he recounted frustrated what the shortage has meant for his family, of which a little more every day. “Sometimes my son tells me to play, but I can’t, I can’t, I get tired after playing with him and it’s sad, brother, it’s very sad,” he says while resting his head on the driver’s window. Then he winces and his hands begin to shake. “Sorry, sometimes I get very strong stomach cramps.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country