“I don't believe in Prince Charming, I was just looking for someone to talk to, and he took nearly 15,000 euros from me,” says an affected woman, who agrees to speak to “make visible” the emotional and economic ruin in which this fraud left her.

He is just over thirty years old and is studying his second degree. With a healthcare background, she has always been attracted to psychology and is close to graduating. What Ana (not her real name) didn't imagine was that her first patient was going to be herself. Recently …