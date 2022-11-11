Music has a similar effect on the brain of rodents as it does on humans. A new study has managed to record how rats synchronize their neurons at a rate of between 120-140 beats per minute, something common in people, when listening to songs. The scientists conclude with this discovery that the possibility of reacting to sound in an innate way is widespread in the animal kingdom and does not belong only to one species, ours. Although that inherent possibility of detecting sound stimuli and synchronizing to their rhythm is not equivalent to the ability to create melodies.

The idea of Professor Hirozaku Takahashi was to check if rodents feel music in the same way as humans, an unknown for the rest of the animal world. The engineer from the University of Tokyo in Japan designed together with his team an experiment that is published today in the science magazine Science Advances, research showing that “rats have an innate synchronization to rhythm without prior exposure, a kind of short-term adaptation,” according to Takahashi. Something that is relevant because “we did not know that this existed in other animals, except when they were previously trained or exposed to a musical environment.”

“I was very interested in the dynamics of the brain, especially in neuronal synchronization in response to acoustic stimuli”, says the researcher. The piece initially chosen to measure musical synchrony in animals was the Sonata for two pianos from Mozartin 4 tempos different.

To test this hypothesis about brain rhythm in rats, the scientists set up two parallel experiments. In one, they observed how sound transmission was recorded through magnetic resonance imaging with sedated rats; while in the other they measured hundreds of neurons reacting to sound stimuli simultaneously thanks to an intracranial graft. They then played 60-second intervals of the song at different speeds to see how they reacted. The same thing was observed in both experiments: these animals responded to the external stimulus of music automatically and a posteriori. “The rats have no ability to predict the song,” conclude Takahashi and his team. Rodents therefore lack the sense of rhythm as we understand it for humans.

Rats have no ability to predict the song, they lack the sense of rhythm Hirozaku Takahashi, engineering professor at the University of Tokyo (Japan)

The Takahashi center rats, however, react to bursts of sound with an instinctive head bobbing, though it wasn’t very obvious. “We thought that his posture on all fours hindered the synchronous movements of the head”, recalls the leading researcher of the project. For this reason, in order to rule out whether this was rhythm or a simple spasm, the scientists decided to motivate the rodents in the experiment to stand on two legs with a dropper on the roof of the cage. In this way, they enhanced the reward mechanism associated with sound so that they moved their heads freely.

During this sessionin addition to Mozart, also sounded What in, Lady Gaga either Michael Jacksonso the lab rats were able to develop the beat for any dance track, as long as it was within those 120-140 beats, which they found most pleasurable.

Part of Hirozaku Takahashi’s team at the University of Tokyo laboratory in Japan. Hirozaku Takahashi

Neural activity acts with rhythm. The brain generates it innately and it serves to synchronize its different areas. When an external sound enters the gray matter, such as when listening to a song, the frequency is “reset” and this causes the neurons to synchronize with that musical novelty. The rhythm of electrical discharges between neural connections is modulated by music.

Neuroscientist Robert J. Zatorre, co-director of the BRAMS Institute in Montreal (Canada), details that the human brain “does not simply respond to the musical pulse”, but is capable of anticipating “for milliseconds the next auditory stimulus, of making a prediction”. Humans enjoy music because we are able to put ourselves before the song we are listening to.

People build an internal model of the song, something like a psychological concept. If this didn’t happen, we wouldn’t be able to dance or play instruments Robert J. Zatorre, neuroscientist co-director of the BRAMS Institute in Montreal (Canada)

This is something vital for this expert in the study of music in the brain, because for the scientist it indicates that there is a more complex brain system: “People build an internal model of the song, something like a psychological concept. If this didn’t happen, we wouldn’t be able to dance or play instruments.” Zatorre, who has not participated in the study, believes that it is important to analyze the evolutionary origin of musical enjoyment, because that can reveal to us why we make music.

The rats in Professor Takahashi’s center also show an instinctive movement in the part of the skull with the bursts of sound. Hirozaku Takahashi

Dopamine, a neurotransmitter in the brain that encourages actions that bring us pleasure, is at the base of what we learn. And, in the human case, music is very present during adolescence because it is a very dopaminergic period where the brain is still developing.

Music at that age is pure dopamine: “It is a very old and evolutionary component that activates brain structures that have to do precisely with well-being, which has been enhanced and stayed there,” deepens neuroscientist Juan Lerma, director of the Center International Neurosciences Cajal of the CSIC, who also did not participate in this research. “Food, a landscape or sex also activate it, whenever you are reinforcing an action”, he abounds.

Memory is formed by association of ideas. Music helps to remember because at the neuronal level stimuli are given that improve plasticity, the basis of learning processes Juan Lerma, neuroscientist director of the Cajal International Center for Neurosciences of the CSIC

For the CSIC researcher, the originality of the study lies in the fact that “it determines that the brain circuits in rats are very similar to those in humans”. For this reason, he considers that the possibility that music affects them brainly is a “general animal capacity”, although with the available evidence it is still perhaps “simpler”.

Lerma explains that memory is formed by association of ideas. At the neuronal level, stimuli are given that are “capable of generating synaptic plasticity”, the basis of learning processes. “For this reason, a musical training helps you to recite the multiplication table and, by activating a cluster of neurons by shared elements, you remember better”, she adds.

Takahashi acknowledges with a laugh that the “impact of the study is small” to make big statements about the “musical taste” of other animals. And he admits that “his next goal” is to find out if the rodents really enjoy music thanks to an elaborate reward mechanism that allows them to do so.

