The independent union at the service of public education teachers, ANPE, has carried out a study that highlights the ratios of the opposition by position in each of the specialties of the body of teachers, once the provisional lists of admitted in the next oppositions.

In said analysis, ANPE underlines that the highest ratio (17.77) will be in the Children’s specialty, since it is by far the specialty where more opponents have enrolled, with a total of 3,323 opponents in the free turn and 66 in the disabled reservation shift. While the lowest ratio will be in Music in which a place will be played for every 5 and a half opponents.

ANPE announces that this ratio will rise a little when the final lists are published, since of the 9,874 opponents provisionally admitted, there are still many applicants who have been excluded (416) for rectifiable reasons and who, therefore, will be included in the lists final once the deadline for submissions has expired.

This public employment offer will allow the center staff to be stabilized and the interim rate to be lowered, but not below 8% as ANPE would have wanted, since the 1,240 initial positions planned could not be called due to the reduction imposed by the Ministry and the Ministry that reduced the vacancies to 905. In addition, with those initial 1,240 vacancies, the total ratio between opponents and vacancies would have dropped 3 points.

Likewise, ANPE demands the need to establish more courts than in 2019 that allows the members of the court to evaluate without haste, without pressure. Allowing the working hours of the members of the court to be respected, not exceeding 7.5 hours a day, nor making them work on non-working days. In addition to supplying them with optimal material resources to carry out their work (adequate and ventilated spaces, etc.).

This ANPE requirement to reduce the number of opponents per court would also allow oppositions to be resolved in a short period of time so that the adjudication acts for the 2022/2023 academic year are held during the month of July without setbacks. In this way, teachers will be able to go on vacation without the uncertainty of where they will work next year.