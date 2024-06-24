They have gone out Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble ratings and it seems that the SEGA title didn’t do badly at all: the international press welcomed the game with generally positive evaluations, as can be seen below:

A welcome return?

Announced last February, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble therefore seems to be a welcome return for the famous series, debuting on Nintendo Switch with a decidedly full-bodied episode, with over two hundred levels and three hundred options for customization.

Banana Rumble also introduces an important novelty for the franchise, namely an online multiplayer mode for up to sixteen participants which opens the door to completely new situations for Super Monkey Ball.

A functionality that in this case is added to traditional methodswhich include speed races, banana hunts, minefields and even fights against robots: certainly a range of options enough to keep you entertained for a long time.

Our review of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble is coming very soon.