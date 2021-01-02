The rating of the Russian film distribution for the past 2020 was headed by the comedy “Kholop” directed by Klim Shipenko. The highest-grossing foreign film was Guy Ritchie’s Gentlemen. Results of the year at its website let the Cinema Foundation down.

It is noted that despite the release of Kholop at the end of 2019, the main collection of the tape fell on 2020: 2.7 billion rubles out of 3.1 billion. More than 10 million people watched the film in cinemas. “Gentlemen” collected 1.2 billion rubles with an audience of four million people.

The second place was taken by “Ice-2” directed by Zhora Kryzhovnikov. Cinemas were visited by six million viewers, who brought the film 1.5 billion rubles. In addition, the film “Invasion” by Fyodor Bondarchuk entered the top five, collecting almost a billion rubles and 3.4 million viewers. Closed the top of the rating compiled by the Film Foundation, Christopher Nolan’s tape “Argument”. She collected 943 million rubles and 3.1 million viewers.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians fell in love with disaster films during self-isolation. According to the online cinema Megogo, the peak of the popularity of this genre came in the spring, when quarantine was introduced in the regions of Russia.