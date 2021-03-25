Sberbank took first place in the rating of the 100 most reliable Russian banks in 2021. It is reported by Forbes.

The publication noted that Sberbank accounts for about 42.3 percent of all loans to individuals, as well as 44.9 percent of all funds of individuals and 32.2 percent of loans to legal entities in Russia.

The second place was taken by Raiffeisenbank. Last year, this credit institution occupied the first line of the rating. Rosbank closes the top three, its position in the list has not changed.

The top ten also includes ING Bank (Eurasia), HSBC Bank, Bank of China, SEB Bank, China Construction Bank, VTB and Gazprombank.

On February 1, it was reported that Sberbank was recognized as the strongest global brand among banks in 2021. The company scored 92 points out of 100 on the Brand Strength Index (BSI) in the Brand Finance Banking 500 rating. The private bank BCA (Bank Central Asia) came in second with a score of 91.6 points. Both Russian Sberbank and Indonesian BCA have the highest brand rating – AAA +. Brands were assessed on criteria such as corporate reputation, marketing investment, and employee satisfaction.

On January 26, Sberbank ranked third in the Brand Finance Global 500 in terms of brand strength. Chinese WeChat took the first place in this indicator, surpassing last year’s leader Ferrari.