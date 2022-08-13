Rating of the most demanded fields of activity among Russians drawn up by the Rabota.ru service as a result of a survey. Three thousand adult respondents from all regions of the country became participants.

Most of the Russians surveyed – 18 percent – would like to work in the IT field. On the second line in popularity with 15 percent of the vote were creative professions. 14 percent of respondents chose production and agro-industry. The authors of the study noted that employers in this industry attract a wide variety of specialists, from marketers to bioengineers, while offering good salaries and additional bonuses.

13 percent of Russians consider the sphere of personnel management, 11 percent – education and science, ten percent each – tourism or hotel business and transport or logistics. Nine percent of respondents each want to realize themselves in the areas of “culture” and “construction”, and another eight percent of respondents are interested in retail and trade.

Previously, the most interesting professions among Russians were identified. In the first place were specialists in the category “designers and artists”.