After the surprises that came along with the patent ballots, which showed increases of up to 100%, they come more increases that will affect the owners of motor vehicles based in the City. Between Monday and Tuesday the public hearings will be held prior to those of the Vehicle Technical Verification (VTV) and the metered parking. Those who mobilize in taxis they will also have to face a higher expense. On Tuesday there will also be a hearing to discuss the raising of the token and the lowering of the flag. Later, on February 23, another will take place in which the increase in the subway will be analyzed.

The saga of public hearings will begin this Monday, with the increase in taxis. The rate will go up 44% in two stages: the first, during this February, will make the day token jump from $ 5.95 to $ 7.14, with a flag drop to $ 71.40. The night token will amount to $ 8.57.

The second stage will be in April, when a taxi will cost $ 8.57 per token and the flag drop will rise to $ 85.70. At night, the token will cost $ 10.28. The last increase in taxis had been in February 2020. The GNC, which represents 41% of the cost of taxi drivers, rose 32% from that month until now.

Also this Monday will take place the hearing prior to the rise of the Vehicle Technical Verification (VTV). The procedure will increase by 45%, so that the cars will pay $ 2,665 instead of $ 1,838. Motorcycles, meanwhile, will pay $ 1,002 instead of $ 691.

Meanwhile, Tuesday will be the public hearing to discuss the increase in parking meters. The value of the hour will double: it will jump from $ 15 to $ 30. A year and a half ago that amount was not adjusted. Due to the pandemic, the parking lot continues to operate as if it were a Sunday. Therefore, the new rate will govern as soon as metered parking is in force again.

VTV will increase by 45%. Photo Jorge Sánchez

Later, on February 23, the public hearing will be held to increase The subway. In two stages, the value of the trip will go up 43%. In March the ticket will go from $ 21 to $ 25.50. The second stage is planned for April or May and will bring the fee to $ 30. The Premetro will also rise, which will first go from $ 7.50 to $ 9.10 and then to $ 10.70.

The progressive discounts for frequent travelers. Thus, in the first tranche of the increase, you will have to pay $ 25.50 from the 1st to the 20th trip; $ 20.40 from the 21st to the 30th; $ 17.85 from 31st to 40%, and $ 15.30 from trip number 40. In the last leg of the increase, these progressive rates will be $ 30, $ 24, $ 21 and $ 18, respectively.

Under a City law, opinions collected during public hearings “They are advisory and non-binding”. This means that the Buenos Aires Executive is not obliged to take into account the suggestions or objections that are formulated in the debates. And after the meetings are held, you are now able to make the increases you propose.

