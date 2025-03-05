We begin this article with a famous phrase by Alexander Graham Bell that is more than applicable to what we are living these months from Europe about the possible tariff sanctions that can arrive from the Trump administration, on the other side of the Atlantic: “When a door closes, another opens; but many times we look for so long and with so much regret at the closed door, that we do not see the door that we have opened.”

Just a few days ago, on Wednesday, February 26, President Trump insisted that export tariffs of the European Union to the US would impose: “We have made a decision and we will announce it very soon. They will be 25%.”

It is expected, but not less surprising, declaration has generated concern in the European business field. These measures that include, as we have just discussed, the imposition of a 25% tariff to imports from the European Union (EU), seek to reduce the US trade deficit and protect the national industry.

It is evident that, for us, that is to say for Spanish companies, and especially for those that already face liquidity problems and a high debt load from the pandemic, acute by problems in the energy sector brought largely by war conflicts, these policies could represent, let’s say it with euphemism, a significant challenge. This in essence because, as has been repeatedly pointed out, the palliative measures for those problems came in the form of debt to return via Ebitda improvement and, unfortunately, that has not happened, so that a policy of “kicking to follow” has been chosen that postposes the problem, but does not solve it. Solvency and liquidity damage that Trump’s measures cause promise to pacify the unresolved situation, it could be said that these sludge comes from those sludge.

That said, what impact can we estimate will occur in Spanish exports? It has not been written no longer on this issue but, as a summary, we remember that the United States is a relevant commercial partner for Spain, although not the main one. The Chamber of Commerce of Spain He has reported that the impact of tariffs for Spain would be limited for two reasons: Our country has an exhibition less than that of other community partners; Secondly, we import more than we export.

While for the EU as a whole, exports to the US are 4.6% of GDP, in the case of Spain we talk about 2.3%. In the most unfavorable stage for our country, 25% general tariffs will involve losses of up to 4.3 billion euros, that is, 0.27% of GDP.

We must also take into account, and that is more difficult to calculate, than Trump tariffs can affect countries that are destination of our exports and, consequently, damage to their economies could involve induced damage to ours, as I say, complicated to value. As we see in the data provided by community sources, the weight of the export flow between the EU and the US is enormous in both goods and services so these related damages seem like very relevant to the whole of the European economy.

The BBVA Bank Studies Service valued a recent report, that the “direct” impact of tariffs would not be so serious in our country compared to other Eurozone countries for its lower presence of this type of products. Yes it would be the “indirect impact”, precisely because of a greater blow to the rest of the community block, which would stop European exports.

Additionally, it cannot be extrapolated with lightness that the direct problem is not greater without analyzing by sectors and verifying that, for certain industries, of our economy this direct impact affects very significantly. Spain mainly exports to the US. Team goods (motor and electronic machinery), metallurgy and steel, semi -abuse (chemical and pharmaceutical products) and agri -food products (oils). Almost 28,000 companies would be affected with an annual volume involved of 22,000 million euros.

The agri -food industry, for example, could face difficulties due to its exposure to the US market with falls greater than 5% and collapse of trade for products such as olive oil.

Also as a reminder it is interesting to remember what are the sectors with the highest debt load in Spain, caused by having been the most affected by recent crises. The economic structure of Spain has evolved significantly in the last decades, with a clear outsourcing of the economy. The services sector represents a substantial part of GDP and employment in the country. Within this sector, activities such as trade, transport and hospitality stand out. These areas, fundamental to the economy, have shown high levels of indebtedness.

According to recent reports, small hospitality and commerce businesses are the most indebted in Spain. The debt of microenterprises in hospitality represents 74% of its own funds, while in trade it amounts to 69%. This high dependence on external financing makes them especially vulnerable to changes in the economic environment and, in addition, this increases before the impossibility of accessing bank credit simply by weakness of their balances or already having a high debt load.

Our business fabric, therefore, is in an especially vulnerable position to these changes. The imposition of tariffs must surely translate into a decrease in the competitiveness of their products in the US market, which could lead to a reduction in sales and, therefore, in income. This situation would further aggravate its ability to fulfill financial obligations and operate normally.

But Spanish companies, and the economy of our country in general, has and must prove to be sufficiently resistant and turn this situation or, at least, if not turning it to be able to navigate in turbulent waters. As W. Shakespeare pointed out, “misfortune puts us to the test more than once.”

Given this panorama, affected companies should consider various strategies to mitigate the impact of tariffs:

1. Cash is King: And more in uncertain times. A close and prudent management of the box optimizing our own resources and “squeezing” the balance to generate liquidity is key. The measures to improve the Cash conversion cycle providing initiatives and actions on accounts to be charged, accounts to be paid and inventories must be put on the table and begin to be applied starting with the fastest and most evident. Sitting to wait will undoubtedly be an error.

2. Market diversification: Reducing US market dependence exploring opportunities in other regions, such as Asia or Latin America, should be an effective measure and, as long as the scenario does not change, almost an imposition. Unfortunately the Middle East is not now the ideal place, but it must be added as soon as the situation stabilizes.

3. Cost optimization: Implementing operational efficiency measures to reduce costs and improve margins can help counteract the effect of tariffs and maintain competitiveness without totally losing the American market.

4. Financial restructuring: Negotiate with creditors (financial and operational) to restructure debt and improve liquidity can provide a temporary respite while adapting to new market conditions.

5. Strategic alliances: Establishing collaborations with local companies in the United States could allow partially raising tariff barriers and maintaining a market presence.

In any case, we cannot stop stressing the need to have a determined government and institutional support in a situation such as the one that starts from the Spanish economy will remain. It is essential that Spanish and European institutions provide support to affected companies, and ideally that it does not come in the form of debt merely. Recall that, in the case of Spain, some affected companies come from facing and even try to get out of the devastating effects of the Dana in some of the commercially more thriving regions of our country.

The EU has expressed its intention to respond firmly to tariffs imposed by the United States. There the truth is that my opinion is very in line with what the German general Rommel said: “Do not fight a battle if you don’t earn anything when winning”

We must not lose the north seeking to protect the interests of the EU members if in the end that means increasing the problems and discrepancies with the US that, we like it or not, is, by definition, a natural partner of Europe. It must also be noted that not only political and financial measures are required, but also, advice programs are required to help companies adapt to the new commercial reality being transparent and didactic in regard to problems and the possible solutions. Public and professional administrations as us as advisors have a more than important role in this.

Already to conclude, said John Lennon that “life is what happens while you are busy doing other plans”, because it is about … what is happening to European companies and that it is imposed by the political situation does not cease to be more than a relevant setback that will last what it has to last but that, for pure macroeconomic sense, will end and should not change the direct plans of the Spanish companies contingency to ignore the problems that this will surely bring for a unfortunately indeterminate time.

The Trump administration tariff policies represent a challenge for Spanish companies, especially for those with liquidity and high debt problems. While the impact on national GDP could be limited due to low global exposure to the US market, directly affected companies must act quickly and strategy to mitigate negative effects. The efficient management of the box, market diversification, cost optimization and institutional support will be key to navigating in this new commercial environment that occurs uncertain in its effects and in duration.