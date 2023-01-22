The Government of the Russian Federation has reduced the rate under the “Rural Mortgage” program to 0.1 percent

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution to reduce the rate under the Rural Mortgage program to 0.1 percent for border areas. Writes about it TASS with reference to the press service of the government of the Russian Federation.

According to the press service, a loan can be obtained for the construction or purchase of housing in rural areas of border municipalities. The program operates in rural areas and in cities with a population of no more than 30 thousand people.

It is reported that since the launch of the Rural Mortgage program in 2020, more than 109.7 thousand loans worth 220.4 billion rubles have been issued, which allowed Russians to purchase or build more than six million square meters of housing.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the launch of a preferential mortgage program for new regions – the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Local residents will be able to get a loan at a rate of no more than two percent per annum for the purchase and construction of housing in these regions.