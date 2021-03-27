The rate of vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine turned out to be 1.8 times lower. About this on March 27 in an interview Radio Liberty said the country’s Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov.

“We are lagging behind almost two times, a little less – 1.8 times, from the plan that we have outlined,” the head of the department admitted.

He also recalled that the country is undergoing the first and second stages of the vaccination campaign: the first dose of the drug from the coronavirus is received by medical workers, military personnel in Donbass, as well as people over 80 years old.

Earlier on March 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to politicians discrediting coronavirus vaccination and said that they would be responsible for their words “both before the law and before God.”

On March 20, Kiev introduced a strict three-week quarantine due to the situation with COVID-19.

The fact that quarantine will be introduced in the Ukrainian capital was announced by the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, at a briefing on March 18.

By the decision of the city authorities, from Saturday and for the next three weeks (until April 9), the work of cinemas, theaters, museums and shopping centers is prohibited. Restaurants and cafes will be able to work only for takeaway, beauty salons and hairdressing salons – by appointment.

In early March, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic had begun in the country. He recalled the shortage of vaccines around the world and called on Ukrainians to be conscientious and comply with anti-epidemic measures.