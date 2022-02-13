Official statistics on the latest developments in “Covid-19” data in the UAE showed a decrease in the infection rate of the virus during the last week to 0.3% of the total “PCR” tests that were conducted, and the statistics showed a decrease in the average daily infections during the last week compared to the first week of the month. This February, by up to 22.5%, while the average number of recovery cases during the same period witnessed an increase of 80.2%.

In detail, the statistics showed that the average daily examinations during the last week amounted to 491,488 examinations, at a rate of 4,969.3 examinations per 100,000 people, while the average daily injuries during the same period amounted to 1618.4 cases, at a rate of 16.4 per 100,000 people, and the average daily recovery cases reached 2,178.9 cases. At a rate of 22 per 100 thousand, the average daily death rate was 3.1 cases, while the death rate from injuries was 0.2%, while the average daily injuries during the first week of February were 2089.6 cases, and the average daily recovery cases were 1209.1 cases.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed the decrease in the indicators of the epidemiological situation of the “Covid-19” virus in the country during the recent period, compared to vaccination rates and high supportive doses, which have become one of the highest levels in the world, and attributed this to the remarkable commitment of members of society and their effective contribution to the application of precautionary measures. And preventive measures, which helped in the continuous decrease in the number of injuries recorded in the country, with a clear decrease in the rates of admission of “Covid-19” patients to hospitals.

The authority stressed that, since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE has presented a pioneering model in flexible and professional handling of crisis management as a result of cooperation between national agencies and the relevant sectors to highlight the readiness and preparedness to confront various emergencies and crises, pointing out that the concerned authorities continue to monitor and periodically review and ensure the implementation of all preventive measures from Wearing a mask, ensuring that a safe physical distance is achieved, and controlling the violating parties and individuals.

While the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, stressed the importance of social responsibility and the pivotal role that community members play to preserve the gains achieved by the state during the crisis, and to move forward to sustainable recovery, noting that taking the vaccine does not dispense with adherence to preventive and precautionary measures such as Wearing a mask, sterilizing, maintaining physical distance, and following other approved protocols for control and control.

Al-Hosani indicated in media statements to the work of all sectors, in cooperation with the health sector, to their full potential through continuous analysis of the epidemiological situation locally and globally, the impact of changes, the development of expected scenarios and methods of immediate response, in addition to the work of the competent teams to provide the necessary capabilities for rapid intervention to treat cases, follow up on contacts and provide devices Medical examinations, necessary treatments, and vaccinations.

She stressed that the state should develop plans and programs based on scientific facts, and track the development of the virus globally; The medical sector monitors around the clock the latest developments in the pandemic, and develops solutions to prevent its spread, in order to ensure a healthy and preventive environment and provide health security for all members of society.

It is worth noting that the UAE topped the world in dealing with the pandemic last January, according to the results of the “Index of Flexibility in Dealing with Covid-19”, issued by the international agency “Bloomberg”, which is related to monitoring levels of flexibility in dealing with the pandemic and the ability to contain it in various areas. Countries of the world.

The UAE’s score reached 78.9 out of 100 at the end of last January, based on 12 criteria used by “Bloomberg”, which gave the country the world leader during the month of January, and “Bloomberg” reported in its report that the ratio of vaccine doses to the total population in the country amounted to 244.4 % until the end of January.

She also described the UAE’s performance on the index as the most consistent since the index was launched a year ago, and the report also showed that the UAE was able to return its aspects of life to its normal form that prevailed before the outbreak of the pandemic, adding that this return is manifested by several tangible facts on the ground.

