Madrid. Trees in Australia’s tropical forests have died at twice the previous rate since the 1980s, apparently from climate impacts.

According to a long-term international study published in Nature, Tropical tree mortality rates have doubled in the past 35 years, as global warming increases the drying power of the atmosphere.

The deterioration of these forests reduces biomass and carbon storage, making it increasingly difficult to keep global maximum temperatures well below the 2 degree Celsius target, as required by the Paris Agreement.

The study, led by researchers from the Smithsonian Center for Environmental Research, in the United States; from the University of Oxford in the UK and the National Research Institute for Sustainable Development (Inids) in France, with the participation of scientists from Australia and Peru, used exceptionally long data records from the entire Australian rainforest.

It shows that the average mortality rate of trees in these forests has doubled in the past four decades. The researchers found that trees live about half as long, which is a consistent pattern across species and locations in the region.

David Bauman, a tropical forest ecologist at the Smithsonian, Oxford and the Inis, and lead author of the study, admits that “it was shocking to detect such a marked increase in tree mortality, and even more so a consistent trend across the diversity of trees. species and places we study. A sustained doubling of that risk would imply that the carbon stored in them returns to the atmosphere twice as fast,” he warned.

For his part, Sean McMahon, principal investigator of the Smithsonian and another of the main authors of the study, maintained that “many decades of data are needed to detect long-term changes in long-lived organisms, and the signal of a change can be seen overwhelmed by the noise of many processes”.

Bauman and McMahon stressed that “a remarkable result is that not only was an increase in mortality detected, but it appears to have started in the 1980s, indicating that Earth’s natural systems may have been responding to climate change for years.” decades”.

desiccation of the atmosphere

In this sense, Yadvinder Malhi, from Oxford and co-author of the study, recalled that “in past years the effects of climate change on the Great Barrier Reef have been known.

“Our work shows that, if you look towards the reef shoreline, Australia’s famous tropical forests are also changing rapidly. Furthermore, the likely driving factor we identified, the increasing drying power of the atmosphere caused by global warming, suggests that similar increases in mortality rates may be occurring throughout the world’s tropical forests.”

In his opinion, “if so, tropical forests could soon become sources of carbon, and the challenge of limiting global warming below 2 degrees Celsius becomes more urgent and more difficult.”

Intact tropical forests are large carbon stores and have so far been “carbon sinks”, acting as moderate brakes on the pace of climate change.