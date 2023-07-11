In “At the bottom there is room” 10the last chapters have aroused fear among viewers with the return of Claudia Plainswho has traveled from Piura to reach The New Hillsafter learning that Peter is still alive and can rat her out.

However, his arrival was not so fast and the Maldini butler managed to recover and warn everyone that the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ is alive and continues to do his thing, since he had him kidnapped for several weeks and planned to kill him. Also, during his story, Peter was about to reveal that Diego Montalban he was unfaithful to Francesca with Claudia.

What did Peter say about Diego?

Peter tells everyone how he was kidnapped by Claudia Llanos in “AFHS”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

In the recent episode of “AFHS”, Peter Little by little, he narrated what he remembered about his kidnapping to try to decipher the hiding place of the ‘Shark’s Look’. However, the dear butler also remembered some facts that would reveal the infidelity of Diego to Francesca. Luckily for the chef, the memories overwhelmed Peter and he suggested that it would be better to let him rest.

What was the reaction of “AFHS” fans to Peter’s reveal?

Comments on Twitter about the fear that Diego Montalbán felt. Photo: Composition LR/Twitter/América TV

During Peter’s story, we could see how little by little Diego panicked at the possibility that the butler would reveal his infidelity with Claudia Llanos in front of his family. For this reason, the fans did not wait for their reaction to the faces that the chef of Francesca’s made and some commented the following: “At that moment, the rat felt the real terror” and “Deep down, the rat is falling ** * scary”.