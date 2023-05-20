When the separation of guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi was announced —in 2022—, fans of The Rasmus they were saying goodbye to one of the founding members of the band. However, on the verge of completing 30 years of musical career, the Finns returned to Latin America with their “Live and Never Die” tour.

After passing through Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador, the Scandinavian band arrived in Peru four years after their last performance at the “Live X Rock 2019”and showed their fans that they still have a lot of gunpowder, as they offered an explosive, dizzying and adrenaline-filled show.

The black color was the protagonist of the night. Fans in gothic outfits and the characteristic feathers that vocalist Lauri Ylönen wears on her head lined up outside the venue. The bulk of the public was between 30 and 40 years old; however, we were surprised by the presence of Hillary, an 18-year-old girl from Huancayo, who came to Lima in the company of her parents just for the concert.

“His songs are very special because of their deep meaning. Right now that I’m in my teens, I identify a lot with his songs,” he told us for La República.

Fans came to the Barranco Arena Bar to enjoy the concert. Photo: John Reyes

ripped rock

After 7.30 pm the doors opened and the public entered their areas in an orderly manner. A few minutes later, the Peruvian band Ni Voz Ni Voto came on stage, which, curiously, was also formed in 1994. They were in charge of starting the engines in a room that was gradually filling up.

Minutes after 9:00 pm, the lights dimmed again and the chords thrown into the wind gave the prelude to the explosive departure of the band.

Immediately, Lauri Ylönen (vocals and composer), Emilia Suhonen (guitar), Eero Heinonen (bass) and Aki Hakala (drums) jumped on stage to the excitement of all their fans who were eagerly awaiting the return of the Europeans.

The Rasmus appeared in Barranco. Photo: John Reyes

They opened the night with “First day of my life”, “Guilty” and “No fear”. In her official debut with the Peruvian public, the flamboyant guitarist ‘Emppu’ Suhonen demonstrated her desire to please the public by displaying a waste of energy and smiles.

The blonde with tattoos on her arms and legs along with Lauri were the ones who stole the most attention with their jumps and frantic movements.

Days before, Lauri had promised an intimate evening for her fans playing songs from her entire 10-disc repertoire, including the latest released in 2022, “Rise.” Every time he finished his songs tearing his voice apart, the vocalist was moved by the effusive response from his fans.

The Rasmus made their fans vibrate at the Arena Bar in Barranco. Photo: John Reyes

The connection was complete. The band thanked their audience for being present at an event after a long period of absence. Effusivity also gave way to romanticism. The Rasmus permeated the environment with melody performing acoustically “Still standing”, “October & April” and “Sophia” (favorite song of the new conceited band).

Later, a cover of the famous theme from the movie “Ghostbusters” brought one of the funniest moments of the night.

final ecstasy

The concert was a total remembrance of the best and most significant hits of the band in three decades of trajectory. The closing came with “In the shadows”, which of course meant collective ecstasy.

Then the band left the stage, but after the effusive shout from the fans of “olé, olé, olé, The Rasmus”, they returned to close with a flourish with “Funeral song”, “Jezebel” (sung at Eurovision) and “Sail away.”

The Finns closed a powerful night of rock in Peruvian territory and promised that they will continue making music until they die of old age on stage.