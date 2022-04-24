Sunday, April 24, 2022, 03:33



LV. Numerous residents of Los Mateos, Santa Lucía and Lo Campano participated yesterday in the III Walk for Rascasa March, which covered eight kilometers of streets and paths in the three neighborhoods on the occasion of the celebration of more than thirty years of this non-profit association. profit that works for social and labor reintegration. The route began at the Rascasa social premises, in Los Mateos, with a slight delay due to the rain. In addition to being an event for coexistence, the march intended to show the environment where this group works.