The Council of the Russian Academy for Space supported the decision of Roscosmos to send three missions to Venus, the task of which will be to return soil and atmosphere samples to Earth. RIA News…

“To confirm the unique scientific significance of the return of samples of matter from the surface and atmosphere of Venus as the most important goal at the final stage of the planet’s exploration program,” the agency quotes the council’s decision.

In addition, the scientists emphasized the importance of the scientific tasks of the Venera-D project and their increased relevance in connection with the possible habitability of the cloud layer.

Recall that in September, employees of Cardiff University (Great Britain) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) found phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus, which may be of biological origin.

The head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin announced the possibility of an independent Russian mission to Venus. Earlier it was reported that the Russian planetary exploration program includes three missions. The first is called “Venera-D”, the launch may take place in November 2029. The mission is to study the surface, atmosphere, internal structure and surrounding plasma of Venus. The second mission is to travel to the second planet from the Sun in 2031. In 2034, the third mission will deliver samples of the atmosphere, aerosols and soil to Earth.

In October, the RAS was told that the Venera-D lander would drill the planet’s surface by several centimeters.