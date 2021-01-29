Russian scientists, who analyzed the data of foreign colleagues on the presence in the atmosphere of Venus of a possible sign of the life of phosphine, came to the conclusion that it was confused with sulfur dioxide. RIA News.

Oleg Korablev, deputy director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, explained that last year, British scientists and specialists from the United States discovered phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus. This is a poisonous gas that some bacteria release on Earth during their life. However, later, scientists from the University of Washington came to the conclusion that their colleagues had confused phosphine with sulfur dioxide.

According to Korablev, Russian scientists, when analyzing the data for the first time, also considered that phosphine may be present in the atmosphere of Venus. But then they concluded that there was nothing in this area except sulfur dioxide.

Korablev explained that the atmosphere of Venus is very complex. Trace trace gases can provide information on completely different properties of the planet. Therefore, Venus should be investigated further with more sensitive methods.

Earlier it was reported that a second sign of life was found in the atmosphere of Venus. A mission to take direct samples of the atmosphere from the planet’s surface would help to get more information. Previously, glycine was found in comet 81P / Wild and in a cloud of gas around comet 67P / Churyumov – Gerasimenko.