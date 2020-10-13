A person is less likely to re-contract the coronavirus than someone who did not have it, despite the fact that the risk still remains, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Director of the Sechenovsky Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Transmissible Diseases, told Izvestia University Alexander Lukashev on Tuesday, October 13.

On the eve of the Dutch news agency BNO News reported that local doctors recorded the world’s first death from re-infection with coronavirus. The case description is published on the Oxford University Press website.

A person who has had a coronavirus is better protected from infection, even if he no longer has antibodies, Lukashev said.

“Yes, antibodies have ceased to be produced, but the memory of how to produce them remains. And their new production will begin, for example, not in a week, when it is too late, but in three days, ”the scientist said.

In addition, the human immune system is well adapted to fight against potentially damaging pathogens that could meet people for millions of years. Otherwise, humanity would have died out long ago, he explained.

On the other hand, there is not enough information about one case of death from re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 to generally talk about the chances of surviving re-infected, says Alexander Lukashev.

“It will be possible to discuss when there will be from a hundred deaths. Moreover, from countries whose medical systems are trusted, such as the United States and Europe. And for example, data from Mexico and Africa cannot be trusted, ”noted a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Given that one death from re-infection with coronavirus was detected in six months of the pandemic, it will take many months to wait for such statistics, said the director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-borne Diseases of Sechenov University.

At the same time, in order for the medical data to be of the desired quality, it is necessary to conduct a thorough medical research.

“You need to know for a certain period of time, say, three months, how many people got sick and died from the same age group, from the same social group among people who were sick and not sick with coronavirus. Let’s say a tracking group of 10 thousand people, ”concluded Lukashev.

The day before, on October 12, Rospotrebnadzor reported that not a single case of re-infection with coronavirus was recorded in Russia. In total, 23 cases of re-infection have been described in the world to date, notes BNO News.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, began at the end of December last year. The Chinese city of Wuhan became the hotbed of infection. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. On March 11, WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic.