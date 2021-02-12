The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Yaqoub Youssef Abulaila, said that the administration formed a work team to take all necessary precautionary measures in the penal institution, as 1676 visits were carried out “remotely” for inmates with their families during the past year, using modern electronic technologies. .

He explained that 4,542 meetings were carried out via the electronic circuit between inmates inside the institution and the relevant authorities in the courts department, the public prosecution, the attorney general and the attorney general through 22 rooms equipped with the latest technologies.

He added that the Ras Al Khaimah Police seeks to provide the latest and best services to the institution in order to ensure the security and safety of inmates and inmates and provide them with a decent life throughout the period of serving their sentences through the departments of inmate affairs, security, reform and rehabilitation that carry out various tasks in the interest of inmates, reforming, rehabilitating and providing community care. To them, and motivate them to qualify cultural, religious, professional and sports.

Abulaila indicated that the Foundation recently launched the Inmates Board of Trustees initiative, which includes representatives of all the institution’s inmates, who formed a link between the administration and their colleagues to urge them to adhere to the precautionary requirements that prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and its transmission between them, as new inmates are isolated for a period of 14 days despite being subjected to For the examination of the emerging corona virus.





