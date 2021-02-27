The Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah announced that 4426 “remote” investigation sessions have been completed since the beginning of the “Corona” pandemic and until this month, as it achieved 100% in remote work in investigations, interviewing inmates and examining cases.

The Director of the Support Services Department and head of the innovation team at the Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah, Sumaya Saif Al Mutawa, told «Emirates Today» that during the launch of the Innovation Week, the Prosecution presented five innovations, namely: the service of lawyers’ affairs and the smart meeting system. , Digital integration platform, project monitor, and self-service machine.

She explained that the Public Prosecution launched the electronic system for the Lawyers Committee within the Bar Affairs Service, which relies on developing the committee’s work through an innovation that organizes the work of lawyers through certificates called “QR Code” that allows the matching of official certificates and verification of their validity anywhere in the world.

She added that the second innovation is related to smart meetings, and it is the only smart system at the level of government departments at the state level, through which it is possible to organize and coordinate meetings, save their minutes and documents, send invitations, book halls, distribute tasks, follow up on their implementation and record their results without printing any papers, where the Public Prosecution maintains The sole proprietorship of the software for its implementation. She indicated that the third innovation is the digital integration platform, to connect the electronic systems to the Public Prosecution at the Ministry of Interior, and it is the first system at the local and regional levels, as the system allows the exchange of information for the two parties through smart information fields around the clock without stopping, to shorten the time for the completion of joint services from days To minutes, by 99%, she added that the system reduces procedures by 66%, as the percentage of customer satisfaction with innovation reached 96.5%.

She pointed out that the prosecution, within the fourth innovation, will launch the robot “monitor”, after it has been modified to recognize the names of the parties to the cases, their sex, ages, dates of birth and their basic data, in addition to identifying numbers, dates and attributes. It can also read files and be able to compare data recorded in police records and listed on The DPP’s database, she added, is that the basic task of the robot is to discover human errors in the databases and deal with them. She mentioned that the fifth innovation relates to the self-service device, which is an invention registered in the name of the Public Prosecution with an official certificate issued by the Ministry of Economy, and that allows the client to provide his services, pay their fees, and obtain them in a few minutes. She added that the self-service achievement apparatus is the first device provided by the Public Prosecution at the state level, as the system allows the client to enter the case number for self-service and register his appeal on the case, whether in the level of litigation by appeal or by cassation without attending the Public Prosecution building. It stated that four devices for the electronic self-service system were provided, at the level of the emirate, the first at the headquarters of the penal institution, whereby the inmate is allowed to submit his appeal against the judgment via the electronic system without resorting to lawyers to file an appeal, which saves the inmate the financial costs of hiring a lawyer to challenge the The case decided in the first instance or in the appeal, and it also saves time for him in completing the appeal within the specified legal time.

She indicated that two devices were provided in the external centers of the Public Prosecution, and a fourth device was provided at the headquarters of the Public Prosecution Department in Ras Al Khaimah.

