The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department closed a café for smoking hookah, due to its failure to apply physical distancing between its customers, its violation of precautionary and preventive measures and procedures, and its failure to adhere to the conditions previously approved and circulated, which are among the most important preventive measures to combat the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The municipality explained that since the reopening of places designated for smoking in cafes, and permission for smoking hookah, municipality inspectors have been keen to intensify inspection campaigns and visit cafes, to ensure that the highest percentage of adherence to the preventive and precautionary measures issued by the official authorities is achieved. She indicated that it obligated all establishments in the emirate to adhere to the implementation of precautionary and preventive measures.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

