The men of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued 3 tourists of Arab nationality, who were exhausted and exhausted during a mountain trip in Wadi Qada, near Wadi Al-Baih in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the head of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, a communication was received by the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room yesterday evening, stating that there were 3 people stranded in Wadi Qada’a, who were exhausted and exhausted during a tourist trip in the valley. The air wing, via the Ras Al Khaimah Police helicopter, to the Al-Balagh site, and the valley was cleared, found and first aid necessary for them, then they were airlifted to Saqr Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

The Head of the Air Wing Department confirmed that the Ras Al Khaimah Police is keen to enhance the response time by responding to the public’s calls as soon as reports are received from citizens, residents and visitors to the emirate.





