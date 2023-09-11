Today (Monday), the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, affiliated with the National Elections Committee, held a coordination meeting with the emirate’s candidates, coinciding with the start of the electoral campaigns, within the framework of enhancing communication with the candidates to make the electoral experience a success.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate Committee for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, confirmed that the committee is keen to achieve the principle of equal opportunities among all candidates so that they can present their electoral programs in a fair and transparent atmosphere, while adhering to the specified controls and rules. In the executive instructions for the 2023 National Council elections, which reflects the political awareness of the candidates and preserves the gains and values ​​of Emirati society.

He pointed out the importance of adhering to all instructions issued by the National Elections Committee, as the Ras Al Khaimah Emirate Committee works to coordinate with various relevant authorities in the emirate to ensure the success of the electoral campaign phase and facilitate services and procedures for the emirate’s candidates who wish to announce their electoral campaigns and open electoral headquarters, stressing that the members of the committee are committed to I am fully prepared to communicate with the candidates and answer all their inquiries in a way that contributes to the success of this electoral experience.

It is noteworthy that the electoral campaigns for candidates for membership in the Federal National Council 2023 began today, Monday, September 11, and will continue for 23 days until Tuesday, October 3.