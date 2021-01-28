In 2019, the world’s rarest turtle suffered a staggering loss. The last known female of the species, the Swinhoe softshell turtle, died after an artificial insemination procedure at the Chinese zoo where she lived with her partner.

This left the confirmed count of the species in only two individuals: the male in China, plus an individual of unknown sex in a lake in Vietnam.

There may still be hope for the species. Conservationists and veterinarians have recently announced that the Vietnamese tortoise is a female.

Image of Dong Mo Lake, in Vietnam. Photo: Tim McCormack via The New York Times.

At the same time, the exhaustive search for other surviving Swinhoe softshell turtles in Vietnam has verified at least two other promising clues.

“It’s great news in Vietnam“says Hoang Bich Thuy, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society in the country.” Even people who don’t work in conservation, my friends and family, saw it on national television and were like, ‘Oh! There is a new hope. ‘

Swinhoe’s softshell turtles, which can weigh over 370 pounds, measure over six feet, and live more than 100 years, have a special cultural significance in Vietnam, where they are known as Hoan Kiem turtles, the “returned sword.”

In the 15th century, according to a well-known popular story, the King of Vietnam, Le Loi, used a magic sword to defeat the army of the Ming dynasty. At the end of the battle, the king handed the sword to a turtle god at Hoan Kiem Lake in central Hanoi.

In recent decades, as Vietnam urbanized, a Hoan Kiem tortoise continued to live in the lake, despite high levels of pollution. But in 2016, this last specimen, a revered male known as Great Grandfather Tortoise, died, probably natural causes.

However, the sacred status of the Swinhoe softshell turtles that live in Hoan Kiem Lake did not extend to members of the same species that lived elsewhere in Vietnam. The species was heavily hunted for food and it was affected by the destruction of its habitat.

In 2003, Tim McCormack, director of the Asian Turtle Program, began surveying the rivers where the species historically lived. He found a few shells in people’s houses, and most of the fishermen told him that the previously abundant animal had disappeared.

Searches in China, where the species is commonly known as the Yangtze giant softshell turtle, were also daunting.

McCormack and his colleagues finally got a break in 2007 when a team member managed to snap a photo of a Swinhoe softshell turtle. discovered at Dong Mo Lake, in an area west of Hanoi.

They hired fishermen to monitor the turtle and continued to work on habitat improvement, community awareness, and further studies to find more Swinhoe softshell turtles. In 2014, they used genetic tools to confirm that the turtle was a member of the species.

Five years after the discovery, surveys found another turtle in Xuan Khanh Lake, just north of Dong Mo Lake.

In 2017, scientists at Washington State University used electronic DNA, a method that looks for the genetic material of a species in environmental samples, to establish that Xuan Khanh’s animal is very probably a Swinhoe softshell turtle.

Upon receiving this news of a probable second animal in Vietnam, “it is difficult to describe my feelings of overwhelm,” said Nguyen Tai Thang, director of the Swinhoe softshell turtle project at the Asian Turtle Program.

“It was like going on an endless expedition, and at some point, you wonder if you are on the right path, and then you finally see a sign that indicates that right ahead, you will soon reach your destination,” he added.

Another giant tortoise has also been seen living in the same lake as the female Swinhoe softshell turtle. However, there have been no signs of reproduction, which could mean that the other turtle is also a female. On the other hand, it could also be that the animal is an exotic species that has found its way into the lake.

Although the identities of the Xuan Khanh turtle and the second Dong Mo turtle must be confirmed, the hope for a second or even third Swinhoe softshell turtle is spurring political and scientific interest.

In 2019, the Vietnamese government released an action plan for the conservation of turtles, developed with the Asian Turtle Program. Hanoi authorities announced a additional plan to protect members of the species that are anywhere within the jurisdiction of the city, not just Hoan Kiem Lake.

“The confirmation of the Hoan Kiem female turtle has given us a new Hope to restore the population of this highly valued and threatened turtle species, “said Nguyen Huy Dang, deputy director of the Hanoi Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Last October, government officials, conservationists and fishermen caught the Swinhoe softshell turtle that was first discovered in 2007 and used ultrasound to verify that it is a female.

The next step, according to McCormack, is to capture the other two specimens to identify them and determine their sex. This will probably be done in spring, when the water level is lower and the reptiles are most active.

If they do find a male, the plan is to mate him with the female, probably in a semi-wild enclosure at Dong Mo Lake.

The possibility of mating the Vietnamese female with the Chinese malesaid Gerald Kuchling, project manager for the Turtle Survival Alliance, which assisted in the species’ breeding efforts in China.

However, scientists have learned that the Chinese male’s penis is badly damaged, preventing him from giving semen to a female. This means that it doesn’t make much sense to put the two animals together, something that would be challenging, anyway, for political reasons, according to Kuchling.

Instead, he said, the male’s semen could be collected in China and transport it to Vietnam for artificial insemination.

“Even if a male is found in Vietnam, the involvement of the Chinese male through an artificial approach will remain important to expand the gene pool for long-term genetic health and survival of the species,” Kuchling said.

“However, if no other male can be found, this approach will be the last chance, and it is imperative“, full.

© 2021 The New York Times