The Main Directorate of the Civil Registry Office for the Moscow Region named the rarest names that were given to newborns in 2020, writes RIAMO Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Elena Filatova, head of the Moscow Region Civil Registry Office, the rarest names were Richard, Svyatogor, Sebastian, as well as Nonna, Malvina and Silva-Maria.

Popular names were Alexander, Mikhail, Maxim, Maria, Anna and Sofia.

As noted by Rosstat, 79 107 children were born in the region last year, and this is 5376 more babies than in 2019. The birth rate in the Moscow region is 14.4% higher than in the regions of the Central Federal District, and 5.1% higher than in Russia, the TV channel notes. “360” with reference to the words of the Minister of Health of the region Svetlana Strigunkova.

Earlier, the most unusual names of newborns in 2020 were named in Moscow. As told in the capital’s mayor’s office, the most popular of the unusual names for newborns in Moscow in 2020 were Stephanie, Robert, Olivia, Melania, Stefan and Theodore.