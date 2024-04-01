Be original! You certainly are with this brutal SUV on Marktplaats.

Present an original appearance. Well, a fast BMW, Audi or Mercedes isn't really creative, is it? Even a big SUV from Porsche is no longer special. No, if you are really looking for something exclusive you have to look beyond the usual. Now you can go for something American like a nice Lincoln or a gigantic Escalade. But what if you still like to shop in Europe? Here's your car!

Rare in the Netherlands, a great eight-cylinder petrol engine, luxury, speed. And so much more fun than just another German. I'm talking about the Jaguar F-Pace SVR. You don't come across them often and at the moment there is only one for sale on Marktplaats. That's this red one. A beautiful example, offered by a Jaguar dealer.

This is a 2019 copy with only 40,000 kilometers on the clock. If you spread that out over the years, the Jaguar has not been driven very much. The advantage of the relatively low mileage is that the interior is still in good condition.

With warranty

The red color also fits perfectly with a predatory cat like this. For the doubters: the car comes with a 24-month Jaguar Approved warranty. At least you don't have to worry about unwanted lights in the dashboard for the next two years, if you have that fear. Of course, you first look at the F-Pace used purchase advice to be fully informed.

It's a real stunner, this Jaguar F-Pace SVR. If you are looking for an original SUV on Marktplaats with serious pizzazz, this is your car. The Range Rover SVR is a lot more popular, which might make this F-Pace even more fun. The 5.0 liter Supercharged V8 has become an icon of Jaguar Land Rover and delivers 550 hp in the F-Pace SVR.

This SUV on Marktplaats is for someone who dares to make different choices. You can take the Jaguar for 76,500 euros. A lot of money? Of course. However, realize that this was compared to a new price of € 168,626 in 2019. So depreciation has already done its thing. That won't stop at 76k, so that's something to take into account.

