The giant yellow-faced predator was spotted for the last time, Monday, in Tresco, Cornwall, United Kingdom, perched on a pine tree.

And, according to the British newspaper, The Independent, this is the first time that the bird has been spotted in the United Kingdom in more than 150 years, and the third time in history, as the previous two appearances were in 1825 and 1868.

The British newspaper quoted Will Wagstaff, leader of the birding group on the island of Tresco, who was able to photograph the rare bird, saying: “We were lucky to see this bird, which is not seen by many, and is of great interest in the bird community in the UK.”

For his part, ecologist at the University of Exeter, England, Professor Stuart Bierhope, said: “We are verifying the rare sighting of the eagle, which is mainly found in southern Europe, northern Africa and southwest Asia.”

The sighting of the Egyptian vulture will be subject to scrutiny by the British Rare Birds Committee, which will submit a report to the British Ornithologists’ Union Committee, which will document that appearance.