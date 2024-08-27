New York.- One person has died in New Hampshire after contracting the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus, and two others in the Northeast have been infected with the rare disease this summer.

Health officials in the northeast said the risk of contracting the virus is high and urged residents to take precautions between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis?

The disease, like West Nile virus, is transmitted by mosquitoes, but WEE has a higher mortality rate and is rarer. It is not spread from person to person.

There is no treatment for the disease, and about 30% of people who contract it die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many people who survive the disease have ongoing neurological problems.

Every year a few cases appear in the United States

Most of the cases are in states in the East or along the Gulf Coast. States that have reported cases this year said it was the first time in years they had found the virus in residents.

The New Hampshire Department of Public Health said Tuesday that an adult in Hampstead who had tested positive for the virus had died. It was the first reported infection in the state since 2014, when the health department identified three human cases, including two deaths.

Earlier this month, the Vermont Department of Health said a man in his 40s from Chittenden County was the first person identified with the disease in the state since 2012, when two people contracted EEO and died. The Chittenden County resident was hospitalized in July and left the hospital a week later.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said this month that a man in his 80s who was exposed in Worcester County was the first person identified with the disease in the state since 2020.

There have been about 115 cases of the virus in Massachusetts since 1938, when the virus was first identified, according to the state’s public health department. There was an outbreak in 2019 and 2020 that included 17 cases with seven deaths.

How to avoid EEO in high-risk areas

In high-risk areas, people can reduce their risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito by staying indoors between dusk and dawn. People outdoors should wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, socks, and repellent.

At home, make sure window screens are free of holes and are securely attached to doors and windows. They should also remove any standing water from your property.

The virus is most often found in and around freshwater and hardwood swamps. “If you live in an area with that type of habitat, you need to be more aware that there’s a chance it could show up,” said Dawn Wesson, an associate professor in the Department of Tropical Medicine at Tulane University in New Orleans.

The risk of disease continues until the first hard frost, which kills mosquitoes.

What are the symptoms?

Most people who are bitten by an infected mosquito and contract the virus do not become ill.

People who become ill usually develop symptoms four to 10 days after being bitten, according to the CDC. They may have fever, chills, body aches and joint pain.

The infection can also lead to neurological disease, which may include meningitis and encephalitis, inflammation of the brain. Symptoms of this type of infection include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, and coma.

“Of the 4 to 5 percent who get infected and get the disease, only a third of those people will get the most severe and terrible version of the disease, which is encephalitis,” said Stephen Rich, a professor of microbiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Some communities are encouraging curfews

There are 10 municipalities in Massachusetts considered to be at high or critical risk for EEO. A high risk level means that conditions are likely to cause a person in the area to contract the virus, and a critical risk level means that a person in the area has been identified with the virus.

Dr. Rich, who is also director of the New England Vector-Borne Disease Center of Excellence, said Massachusetts has a particularly robust and rigorous surveillance system for finding mosquito-borne viruses. “Absence in a particular state doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not there,” he said. “It could be more a reflection of less robust surveillance.”

The city of Plymouth, about 40 miles south of Boston, announced Friday it was closing all parks and fields between dusk and dawn because of the threat of the disease.

Oxford, which is 11 miles south of Worcester, told residents to avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn. An Oxford resident was the person the state had identified as infected with the disease, according to City Manager Jennifer Callahan.

In a memo last week, Ms. Callahan said the person remained hospitalized and that her family had told her the person had “reported over the years that she had never been bitten by mosquitoes” but had said just before she became symptomatic that she had been bitten recently.

Trucks have been spraying pesticides in parts of the state to combat mosquitoes, and the spraying is scheduled to expand Tuesday night to include aerial spraying in Plymouth County and truck spraying in new locations.

Vermont health officials said they were increasing mosquito collection and testing and urged residents in three counties — Chittenden, Grand Isle and Franklin — to take extra steps to protect themselves. In New Hampshire, health officials advised residents to take precautions outdoors.