This mother’s story has spread around the world in recent days. It seems almost impossible to believe, a very rare case. Kelsey Hatcher she recently discovered she was pregnant for the fourth time, but she certainly didn’t expect that sensational discovery on the day of the ultrasound.

This 32-year-old mother has already welcomed three children into her life and not many weeks ago, together with her husband Caleb, she discovered that she was pregnant again. Just as they were in the gynecologist’s office, for their 8-week ultrasound, she found out expecting two little girls. Nothing strange, one might think. The shocking news came when the doctor told the expectant mother and expectant father that the second baby was fine growing in a second uterus.

How is it possible? Kelsey Hatcher suffers from one rare conditionwas born withdidelphic uterus. It is a congenital anomaly of the uterus, caused by a developmental error during embryonic life. This malformation presents two distinct bodies of the uterus and two separate cervixes. Despite major studies in this regard, doctors and scientists have not yet succeeded, to date identify the cause of this condition.

So this mother discovered she was expecting twins who are growing up in two different uteruses.

They always told me that with my condition I would give birth prematurely or have miscarriages. But today I look at my children and smile, miracles exist. I ovulated from both ovaries at the same time and both were fertilized at the same time. So far my pregnancy has been similar to the previous three. I know that each uterus might contract at different times and that my daughters might be born hours, days, or even weeks apart. But I know that if one daughter is born before the other, the doctors will help me with a cesarean section.

Even for doctors this is something new, never seen and never managed before. They keep this mother’s pregnancy under control, trying to treat her like a simple one twin pregnancy. For now, the news is relieving, the girls are doing well and growing.

Kelsey Hatcher’s story has gone viral on the web and now everyone is waiting to receive the news of the birth of her twins.