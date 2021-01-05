Not that they were champions in 2019; that they were, Clear. It’s that the Raptors have been one of the best teams in the NBA in recent years. Sustainably: they haven’t had a losing season since 2012-13 (34-48). In the last four they have not dropped from 62% of victories, 70% in the year of the ring and 73.6 in the last campaign, 53-19 and a proud path in the playoffs (until the last moment of the seventh game of the second round, against the Celtics) despite the departure of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. But now things are getting ugly in Toronto. Actually in tampa, where does he play in exile from the pandemic a team that is 1-5 and that is the only one with the Pistons (1-6) that has not yet added two victories.

Losing to the Celtics (114-126) is certainly not a drama. But under the microscope, the defeat is very hard: those of Brad Stevens arrived in back to back and very depleted, almost no backcourt because to the known low of Kemba Walker those of Marcus Smart and Jeff Teague were added. In addition, the defensive start of the green It was horrible: 32-23 the first quarter (with 14 points from Fred VanVleet) and, whoosh, 81-100 at the end of the third quarter. 49-77 in two quarters, a beating that sealed the fifth loss for a Raptors they have had advantages of more than 10 points in all their games and have lost five times out of six totals. Last season (still with Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, of course) they won 48 of the 52 in which they reached double digits of advantage.

Jayson Tatum drew the scythe in the second quarter: 21 points (14 for the Raptors, 14-38 total), 13 during a game-changing 2-18 run. The forward finished with 40 points, one of the top of his career and well accompanied by Jaylen Brown (19 points, 5 rebounds) and a very efficient bench: 23 points and 8 assists from the surprising Pritchard, 11 and 15 rebounds from Robert Williams, 14 + 6 from Grant Williams, 12 + 8 from Ojeleye … a lot of credit for Stevens’ men. But the story is in the disaster for the Raptors despite 35 points with a 6/9 triples by VanVleet, 18 + 5 + 5 by Lowry, 22 points and 6 rebounds by Siakam …

The thing is ugly. “This is everyone’s fault, starting with me. We do not defend. We have to play better, our players are better than they seem right now, ”says Nick Nurse before his team heads to the West Coast for a trip (Suns, Kings, Warriors, Blazers) that can be soothing … or terrifying. VanVleet at least acknowledges that, exiled from Toronto, it is not a big problem not to play in Tampa: “This is not going to stop. We’re not moving, we’re going to stay in Tampa. It is not our home, people will cheer on other teams … but we can sit and cry or try to find a way to get over it. I worry about the mental state of my colleagues. Because the situation is not ideal. But it is what it is, and you have to find a way to overcome it. This is not Toronto, but this is where we are. It is unfamiliar territory for most of us. I’ve never been on a streak like this. But nobody is going to come to save us, we have to be the ones to do it. We have to look in the mirror, find our soul… ”.

The other leader of the team, Kyle Lowry, expressed himself similarly: “We have to be tougher, more rabid, more dodgy. Now we have no attitude, we have nothing, we are nothing. Teams see us and think it’s time to eat. We have to take that bad feeling and use it as fuel. Somehow we have to get it. The trip to the West Coast has to be the beginning of something because if it can’t go too bad… it’s about playing harder and wishing for victory. “