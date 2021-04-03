Washington (Reuters)

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, his highest tally of the season, and on his 27th birthday, to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 130-77 victory over the “helpless” Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

The Raptors led by 61 points, a record for the team for the largest difference, to recover after a “miserable month”, achieve its second victory in the last 15 games, and get rid of a series of four defeats.

In the absence of Stephen Curry and Diamond Green, the Warriors lost for the sixth time, in their last seven matches, and Andrew Wiggins scored 15 points for the Golden State.

Luca Doncic scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, out of a total of 26, to help the Mavericks in their uprising with a 99-86 win over the New York Knicks.

The Mavericks played without his coach Rick Carlisle, who was preparing to play the 1500 match in his coaching career, but his Covid-19 test came out positive.

In addition to scoring the most points in the match, Doncic captured eight rebounds, and provided seven assists, to make up for the Mavericks, 13 points behind, in the second quarter, and achieve their third successive victory.

Galen Bronson scored 15 points and Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., the former Knicks duo, added 14 points to the Mavericks.

Alec Birx scored 20 points for Knicks, who suffered a third consecutive loss.

Jason Tatum scored 26 points, Gilan Brown added 22 points and had 11 rebounds, during the Boston Celtics’ 118-102 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 114-97, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108.