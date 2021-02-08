Popular American rapper Cardi B walked the streets in a revealing outfit and surprised fans. The corresponding frame appeared on her page in Instagram…

In a photo posted on the network, the 28-year-old celebrity is captured in full growth in the clothes of the Dior fashion house. She is wearing a cropped gray shirt and caps of the same color with the brand’s monogram, as well as translucent leggings, through the fabric of which the panties were visible. The performer supplemented her image with a gray-beige bag, high-heeled sandals and wide glasses.

The post received more than 2.8 million likes, while the rapper’s outfit sparked controversy online. Many users began to criticize its appearance. “So now we forget to put on our pants. Cowards decide “,” Do you know that young girls are looking at you? You have a little daughter, you must not forget, ”“ Are these stockings? It cannot be that these are trousers “,” These are not even leggings “,” And how does this outfit look from the back? ” – they were indignant. Fans, on the other hand, praised the star in the comments: “Awesome look!”, “I want this whole outfit”, “You look like a queen”, “Very hot!”

This is not the first time that Cardi B’s candid images have been discussed online. In January, the performer walked the streets in a dress with an optical illusion. It was framed with white inserts on the sides and in the neckline, while the main part of the outfit consisted of translucent linen fabric with a bright space print.