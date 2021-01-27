Popular American rapper Cardi B shared a video in a revealing outfit with an optical illusion and sparked controversy online. The discussion unfolded under its publication in Instagram…

The 28-year-old performer walked the streets of Beverly Hills in a translucent dress from designer brand Pierre-Louis Auvray. The outfit is framed with white inserts on the sides and in the neckline, while its main part consists of translucent linen fabric with a bright crimson space print. The star complemented her image with black heeled sandals.

The video scored 14.5 million views and 2.9 million likes. In the comments, subscribers began to discuss the defiant image of the rapper, while many at first did not understand that he was translucent. Some were indignant: “This outfit confused me”, “What kind of dress is this?”, “Wild image”, “She is like a fruit roll.” However, many fans admired the star’s outfit. “You look damn good in this outfit”, “Cardi can go out, wear anything and everything will fit perfectly on her”, “Style icon! You look incredible ”,“ This is the body! ”,“ Fashion queen, ”they wrote.

Earlier in January, Cardi B’s revealing leather top was named her “wildest” outfit. In the photo, she is posing in a brown leather crop top with a high neckline, partially exposing her breasts. The bodice is attached to the pink high-waisted panties with metal clips.