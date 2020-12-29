American rapper Lil Pump (real name – Gazzy Garcia) was banned from flying on JetBlue aircraft due to violations of antiviral measures. This is reported by USA Today.

During the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles, the hit singer Gucci Gang was asked to wear a face shield, but he refused. After that, he swore at the crew members and began to sneeze ostentatiously on board. An airline spokesman told the source that the 20-year-old rapper is now banned from flying JetBlue.

The airline’s COVID-19 policy requires all passengers two years of age and older to wear protective face masks throughout the flight.

Previously, Lil Pump took part in the recording of a song by Russian rapper Morgenstern. The track was named Watafuk ?! (what the fuck – English “what the shit”). Within 13 hours from the moment of publication, the release gained 1.5 million plays and took the first line in the trends of the Russian segment of YouTube.