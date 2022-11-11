The Mirror: the rapper accidentally received a large amount on the account and bought gold bars

A resident of the Australian city of Sydney discovered on his account 750 thousand Australian dollars (29.6 million rubles), which a young couple mistakenly transferred to him when they tried to make a deposit for the purchase of a house, and lost the money. About it informs The Mirror.

A young couple was about to buy a house. The broker gave them the details of a bank account to which the buyers had to make a deposit of 750 thousand Australian dollars (29.6 million rubles). At the agreed time, the amount was not credited to the account, and the real estate lawyer informed the couple that the bank could not track down their payment.

It turned out that the couple accidentally indicated the wrong number in the details. As a result, 24-year-old rapper Abdel Ghadia received a large sum. Finding money in his account, the man went shopping. When the mistake became known, the rapper told the police that he just woke up and saw the money. In one of the stores, he bought 14 bars of gold for 600 thousand Australian dollars (23.7 million rubles). For another 110 thousand dollars (4.3 million rubles), the man bought valuable coins in another store. The rapper spent the rest of the money on Uniqlo brand clothes, Mecca cosmetics and the purchase of foreign currency. The man withdrew about 13.6 thousand dollars (538 thousand rubles) from ATMs in Sydney and deposited it into his bank account.

Gadia appeared in court and at first refused to confess to his deed, but later pleaded guilty to two cases of illegal enrichment. At the time of his arrest, the rapper worked as a packer in a clothing warehouse and earned 4.8 thousand dollars (189.9 thousand rubles) per month.

The man was released on bail pending sentencing and prohibited from leaving the city and approaching the international airport. The police have still not managed to find the gold bought by Gadia.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the UK received 775 thousand pounds (54.1 million rubles) to her bank account from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs and could not return the money back. After several unsuccessful attempts to return the money, the woman spent 20 thousand pounds (1.4 million rubles) from a randomly received amount.