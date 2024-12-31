In these days, countless predictions have been given in relation to what is to come and today was no different, on December 31. This afternoon he visited the set of ‘And Now Sonsoles‘(Antena 3) the great Rappel, a psychic who has marked history and who is appreciated by many. It doesn’t seem like the years go by for him, that must also be said, in top form and giving all viewers a kind of magic formula so that 2025 allows all dreams to be achieved.

The recipe? He has revealed it step by step together with Pepa Romerowho today was in charge of the program Sonsoles Ónega. With a table in front, he has presented all the essential elements to say goodbye to these intense 12 months and welcome the month of January. The first thing, a lit candle and on a plate, in the light of that flame, put “rice, which means abundance; We added some cinnamon sticks, which are for having sex in 2025 – before this, a “put more, Pepa” could be heard in the background; legal tender coins, for money and the economy at home; and then the toast.

When it’s time to raise the glass and make ‘chin chin’ with the family, Abseiling has given new indications. Specifically, he has encouraged people to write down their wishes for 2025 on paper, what they would like to achieve and where to go. «You must step on the paper with your left foot, then it is time to drink the grapes and, when finished, you take the paper and light it in the candle. If it burns, everything that has been desired will be fulfilled! In the end, of course, toast those with whom you share that moment, which is a special night,” said the psychic.

The Rappel presence On set he has done more things. Fundamentally, he has encouraged the audience and the collaborators on set to go for their dreams, to achieve goals. “It is the year of the snake in the Chinese horoscope, which means that if we are persistent and fight for what we want, in the end it will be achieved and this is something very important to keep in mind,” he added.









The seer and Pepa Romero have reviewed New Year’s Eve rituals, such as eating lentils, drinking grapes and always believing “in magic and that things can turn out well.” ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’ said goodbye with a presenter, Pepa, singing ‘Merry Christmas’ with a guitar, and she was not bad at all. Is a star being born?