In Ufa, a man kidnapped a girl, locked her in an apartment and raped her. A source from Izvestia reported this on November 11.

According to him, on November 5, the attacker tricked a 24-year-old acquaintance into giving him a ride home.

“Armed with a knife, the rapist lured the girl to his apartment and kept her there, threatening to kill her. A 25-year-old Ufa man committed depraved acts against a girl,” the interlocutor said.

The girl managed to free herself from captivity only with the help of the police. The man was detained and a criminal case was opened against him for kidnapping and violent acts.

Previously, the attacker was sentenced to 18 years in prison for murder, but was released in the spring of 2023.

