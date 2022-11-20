Bouquets of flowers placed in memory of Vanessa at the Tonneins institute where she studied. / Twitter

The Frenchman Romain Chevrel was charged this Sunday for the crimes of “illegal detention, kidnapping, rape and voluntary homicide of a minor under 15 years of age” for the murder of Vanesa, the 14-year-old Spanish teenager whom he killed last night. Friday in a small town in Aquitaine, in the south of France.

The Agen Department Prosecutor’s Office reported this Sunday that Chevrel, 31 years old and with a history of sexual assault when he was a minor, confessed that on Friday morning he had been smoking cannabis near the secondary school where Vanesa, a young Spanish woman, studied that he had only been residing for a year with his parents and a brother in the town of Tonneins.

As Chevrel explained to the gendarmes, he saw his victim, whom he did not know at all, walking on the sidewalk and decided to kidnap her. He later raped her in her car and strangled her to death. Subsequently, he transferred the body to an abandoned house in Briac-sur-Trec, a few kilometers from Tonneins, where the defendant himself directed the agents who found Vanessa’s lifeless, dressed body there.

The gendarmes were able to locate Chevrel thanks to the surveillance cameras in the nearby area where the young woman was studying and after identifying a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be that of the murderer, who immediately confessed to the facts.