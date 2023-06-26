The Rapid Support Forces said in a statement that it had taken full control of a camp for the Central Reserve Forces of the police south of Khartoum, and published footage of its fighters inside the facility, some of whom were taking ammunition boxes out of a warehouse.
It later stated that it had confiscated 160 fully armed vehicles, 75 armored personnel carriers, and 27 tanks.
Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the footage, and there has been no comment so far from the army or police.
The escalation continues
- Fierce fighting has been raging in Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman, the three cities that make up the capital region, since Saturday evening, as the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces enters its eleventh week.
- Witnesses also indicated a sharp increase in violence over the past days in Nyala, the largest city in the western Darfur region.
- On Saturday, the United Nations sounded the alarm regarding the ethnic targeting and killing of members of the Masalit community in El Geneina, West Darfur state.
- The Sudanese capital and the city of El Geneina are the most affected by the conflict that erupted on April 15, but tensions and clashes escalated last week in other parts of Darfur and in Kordofan, in the south of the country.
- Hostilities have increased since the two sides in the conflict violated a series of ceasefire agreements reached in Jeddah after talks led by Saudi Arabia and the United States, although the talks were postponed last week.
- The army has been deploying the central police reserve forces for weeks to conduct field operations, and the forces have previously been used to carry out operations in several areas and to confront protesters who demonstrated against the army’s measures in 2021.
- Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on the Central Reserve Forces of the Sudanese police, for using excessive force in confronting protesters.
#Rapid #Support #Forces #announce #control #police #camp #Khartoum
