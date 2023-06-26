The Rapid Support Forces said in a statement that it had taken full control of a camp for the Central Reserve Forces of the police south of Khartoum, and published footage of its fighters inside the facility, some of whom were taking ammunition boxes out of a warehouse.

It later stated that it had confiscated 160 fully armed vehicles, 75 armored personnel carriers, and 27 tanks.

Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the footage, and there has been no comment so far from the army or police.

The escalation continues