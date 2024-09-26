Dagalo’s statements came in a recorded message addressed to the United Nations General Assembly following a speech by Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The Sudanese army carried out a military operation in the early hours of Thursday morning with the aim of controlling several areas in Khartoum that were subject to the Rapid Support Forces.

Sudanese media reported that military movements and army air strikes intensified in the Khartoum and Omdurman regions, which are the most violent the capital has witnessed in months.

Muhammad Ibrahim, spokesman for the Sudanese Ministry of Health in Khartoum, said in a statement that four civilians were killed and 14 others were injured in the latest round of fighting in the Karari neighborhood of Omdurman.

For his part, Jeremy Lawrence, spokesman for the United Nations Human Rights Office in Geneva, said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that at least 78 civilians have been killed due to artillery shelling and air strikes since the beginning of September in the Khartoum region.

He added, “Our immediate concern is about civilians, and the possibility of further displacement and damage to civilian infrastructure.”