National Rally, Marine Le Pen’s party, has its origins in the National Front, founded in the 1970s and led by her father, the controversial Jean-Marie Le Pen, for decades. At that time, the support it received was little, but since Marine Le Pen gradually took the reins of the party from 2007, until she became its president in 2011, the National Rally has been gaining ground until it became the leading political force in the recent elections. Europeans in the country. How do you explain its tremendous rise in recent years? We explain it.

#rapid #rise #extreme #France #explained