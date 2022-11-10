Indigenous women from the provinces of northern Argentina demonstrated at the entrance of the Central Bank of Argentina. Silvina Frydlewsky

On November 3, a 12-year-old girl from the Wichí ethnic group was found injured and unconscious on the side of a road in the Argentine province of Salta. She had blood on her head and signs of having been raped and strangled. Although a week has passed, it is unknown if the aggressor acted alone or in a group. The family fears that this sexual abuse, like many others before it, will go unpunished.

While the minor is still hospitalized, recovering from the attack, a group of indigenous women has traveled from different provinces of Argentina to Buenos Aires to denounce the violence they suffer and ask for urgent measures against the “chineo”, as the woman is known in the country. gang rape of indigenous girls.

“We live in fear, in fear that they will take our daughters from us. They rape them, they kill them and this has to stop. It is time that they listen to us as indigenous women. I am here to be the voice of those women who can no longer speak for themselves,” says Fabiana Ibarra, from a neighboring community where she suffered the minor’s attack. She has traveled the almost 2,000 kilometers that separate Santa Victoria Este —almost on the border with Paraguay— from Buenos Aires to make what happened visible.

This is not an isolated case. Last year, two other indigenous girls from Salta were raped by a group of men and killed. There are sexual assaults that do not come to light because families decide not to report them; others that remain invisible because they do not know how to reach the media.

“For us there is no justice. If we want to file a complaint, they make fun of us, they say they don’t understand us because we speak in our language and there is no interpreter. And people, even if they know who it was, are not going to say it because they are afraid. The rapists, the murderers, threaten the family, the children, the wives and even the husbands. So there is no way for these wretches to be judged,” adds Ibarra, member of the Movement of Women and Indigenous Diversities for Good Living.

Referents of this organization occupied this Wednesday the entrance of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic in Buenos Aires to be heard. They denounce the permanent discrimination of these communities and the impunity enjoyed by those who attack their members and contaminate the territories they inhabit. “Here, in this place, a budget is put on death, on bullets. Just a few days ago a Wichí girl was raped, strangled, and he is trying to save her life. They keep raping our girls and nobody cares. We are here to speak with the president of the Central Bank because we believe that it is time for the budget for life to be defined, for them to build a country model for life, not for death”, said Mapuche leader Moira, microphone in hand. Millan.

Millán also recalled that four Mapuche women remain imprisoned in Patagonia after being arrested by the police during the eviction of the land they occupied near Villa Mascardi. “We will not leave until the president of the Central Bank comes to talk. If they want to repress us, let them repress us. If they want to kill us, let them kill us. The only difference between our death in the territories and here is that it happens there in anonymity, without anyone knowing about it”, warned the Mapuche referent.

According to data from the Complementary Survey of Indigenous Peoples (ECPI) of 2004-2005, there are 600,329 people who recognize themselves as belonging to and/or first-generation descendants of indigenous peoples.

