Who is Moussa Sangare, the unusual past of Sharon Verzeni’s killer

Moussa Sangareoriginally from the province of Milan and son of Malian parents, had dreams that vibrated to the rhythm of the rap and musical ambition. Growing up in a small town on the Isola Bergamasca, he tried to make his way in the musical environment by even taking part in auditions for X Factorwhere he was eliminated in the final rounds of Bootcamp. His passion for music is documented by photos with other budding rappers, and even by a participation in a music video of the rapper Izi in 2016, which has accumulated millions of views.

Despite dreams of glory, Moussa’s life has been marked by personal and family difficulties. early loss of father and the mother’s health conditions have significantly affected his emotional and behavioral stability. These challenges have worsened over time, leading him to confront episodes of violencemainly directed towards members of his family. These conflicts culminated in formal complaints by women in the family between June 2023 and March 2024.

The local community, including neighbors and acquaintances such as the owner of the pizzeria Le Piramidi, remember him as a person who was not inherently violent. Ayman Shokrthe pizza chef, testifies to having seen him shortly before the tragic events, apparently calm. Before the pandemic of COVID-19, Moussa he had even tried to build a life for himself in England, working as a dishwasher, before returning to Italy.

The emerging profile is that of a young man marked by disappointment and difficulty, whose talent and initial aspirations were overshadowed by personal circumstances and desperate choices. His story took a dramatic turn with the murder of Sharon Verzeni and subsequent revelations about his preparation and the tools of violence in his possession, suggesting possible premeditation as underlined by the deputy prosecutor during a press conference. The complexity of his case is highlighted by his lawyer’s request for in-depth investigations into his mental state, in an attempt to fully understand the dynamics behind his extreme actions.