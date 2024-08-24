Netflix released the first trailer for the anime remake of Ranma ½ from MAPPA in Latin Spanish, and in passing reconfirmed its premiere date on its service. This is how, starting on October 5, 2024, the episodes of the series will begin to arrive.

The full list of voice actors and actresses participating in this new animated adaptation based on the manga by Rumiko Takahashi is not yet available. But some names have already appeared.

In the case of Akane Tendo, her voice is by actress Rossy Aguirre, who has dubbed this character for many years. As for Ranma Saomote, who as you know has two versions in the series, the male is played by Elliot Leguizamo, and the female by Alicia Vélez.

It seems that most of the cast in this new adaptation is new to the Latin dubbing, while in the Japanese version the originals participate again.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Of course, with its exceptions, since some voice actors and actresses have already passed away. The voice changes of the characters in the remake of Ranma ½ complaints began to arise. Although there are those who point out that it is only a mere preview of the anime.

Maybe things will improve in the full episodes. The company in charge of dubbing and the director responsible are not known. That is information that will come out little by little before its premiere.

Max excitement! The remake of ‘Ranma ½’ in its version closest to the manga and now in HD, arrives on October 5th. 🍜 🤩 pic.twitter.com/t6gJ99ixZY — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) August 24, 2024

Previously, this new anime of Ranma ½ was leaked by the company in charge of localizing it into several languages. But none of the material that was released ahead of time was in Latin Spanish.

It was also not of good quality, as it was in a resolution far below today’s standards. Many believe that this will not affect the acceptance of the programme. However, the dubbing work is a very different matter.

